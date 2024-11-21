Drive Motor Retail gets into festive spirit with Dunelm Christmas tags initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drive Motor Retail's Contact Centre in Redcar, part of one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups, has embraced the festive spirit of giving by participating in the Dunelm Christmas Tags initiative.

The Dunelm Christmas Tags programme, a partnership between Dunelm and Age UK, aims to support individuals who may be less fortunate or experiencing loneliness during the festive period. The initiative allows people across the UK to request assistance for items ranging from chocolates to sanitary products.

The Drive Contact Centre team in Redcar participated in the programme on the 26th of October, distributing gifts and are currently planning to deliver another batch of presents in December.

Kristy Barrows, Contact Centre Team Leader at Drive Motor Retail

In previous years, Drive’s Darlington site has supported the Mission Christmas Appeal for Cash for Kids, serving as a drop-off point for unwrapped gifts to be donated to children. The Drive Vauxhall site in Aldershot has also previously supported the local charity Step by Step by establishing a food bank to collect essential supplies over the holiday period.

Kristy Barrows, Contact Centre Team Leader at Drive, said: “It breaks my heart to think people in care homes and the children’s ward would be lonely at Christmas, so making sure they have something to bring a smile to them was worth every penny spent.

"We encourage other businesses to consider similar initiatives, not just during Christmas but throughout the year, as people face challenges year-round. It's a small gesture that can make a big difference, and we feel very fortunate that our team has been able to assist even a small number of those in need this Christmas. We urge others to visit their nearest Dunelm, take a tag or two, and help make someone's Christmas special this year.”

Drive Motor Retail has over 800 staff across 25 dealerships across the UK. This latest charitable initiative underpins the company’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

For more information about Drive Motor Retail, visit www.drivemotorretail.co.uk.