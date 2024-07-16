Disability charity helping to open up Nidderdale for more people
Open Country will do this through a 12-month project, funded by DEFRA, which includes:
- A strategic mapping of inclusive access opportunities in Nidderdale,
- Practical access improvement work,
- Creation of a ‘breakfree’ pack detailing accessible trails in the area,
- Creation of audio walks and access videos,
- Training courses on inclusive access,
- Establishing an all-terrain power chair hub within the dale.
The project aims to attract new visitors to the area, and create new volunteering opportunities, as well as fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment.
Lasting legacy
Chief Officer of Open Country, David Shaftoe said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be involved in Access for All.
“The Nidderdale National Landscape is a fantastic asset for our district, and one that many people want to visit – but how inclusive is the access? We’re looking forward to sharing our skills and expertise to ensure more people can access and enjoy this unique landscape.
“This an incredible opportunity for us to be part of a lasting legacy for generations to come, creating an environment that celebrates and enables diversity.”
Iain Mann, Nidderdale National Landscape Manager, said, “We are delighted to be working with Open Country on this Access for All project. It is a wonderful opportunity to make this special landscape more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”
Nidderdale National Landscape became an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in 1994, covering an area of 233 square miles in the heart of North Yorkshire. The landscape stretches from the high moorland of Great Whernside, south and east towards the Vale of York.
With around 500 members and more than 150 volunteers, Open Country's involvement in the project offers a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by people with a disability.
You can find out more about Open Country at www.opencountry.org.uk
