Craft and chatter sessions boosting friendships amongst Wetherby older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wetherby older persons charity is celebrating the continued success of its popular craft sessions- with everyone who attends citing new friendships they’ve made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE’s) the ‘Knit, Natter, Craft and Chatter’ initiative has grown significantly, bringing together older individuals from various backgrounds and abilities to combat social isolation and loneliness.

The sessions, which have seen many participants attend over 100 times, offer a welcoming environment where friendships flourish both within and outside the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diverse abilities and disabilities of the attendees are embraced, fostering a supportive and inclusive community.

WiSE’s craft group is forging new friendships

A recent survey of participants found all attendees have made new friends since joining the group, significantly reducing their feelings of social isolation.

One participant said: “I joined the craft group less than a year ago. I enjoy it very much. It’s an enjoyable time with like-minded people who are supportive and friendly. I like the informality of it all. Everyone, including the volunteers, is very friendly. It's always fun to try the craft activities, even if I’m not so good at it.

“Since starting the sessions, I have attended other WiSE activities including the Christmas Party, days out, and social music events. We enjoy the trips and the standard of the entertainers is excellent. Before joining the group, I didn’t know anyone, but I’ve made lots of friends since. WiSE is a super resource for us ‘oldies!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie, activities coordinator at WiSE, said: “Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive and it’s given us the firm evidence we needed that these sessions are playing a vital role in combatting loneliness and promoting social inclusion in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.”

Knit, Natter, Craft & Chatter is held every Thursday from 10.30am-12.30pm at Deepdale Community Centre, Boston Spa. It costs £5 to attend which includes the weekly craft and refreshments. Over 60s only.

For more information about WiSE, or to donate, visit www.w-ise.org.uk