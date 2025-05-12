Community and residents mark VE Day at Bingley development

Last week members of the local community joined residents at Anchor’s The Chimes development in Bingley, West Yorkshire for its Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations.

More than 30 residents and guests visited The Chimes on Wednesday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day as a community. Attendees were invited to indulge in home-made sandwiches, cakes, teas, coffees and prosecco courtesy of The Chimes’ residents, organised by Julie Shaw and the on-site health and wellbeing team.

This was followed by a 1940s wartime singalong, a themed quiz and bingo game hosted by The Chimes’ resident, Malcolm Raff. Attendees also enjoyed a 1940s-themed Antiques Roadshow game hosted by guest Stuart Edge.

VE Day marked the end of World War II in Europe on May 8th, 1945. By commemorating the passing of 80 years since this milestone event, residents and local community remembered the soldiers who served in the war and celebrated the importance of social connection and community.

Marking Victory in Europe Day at The Chimes, Anchor

Mike Loftus, location manager at Anchor’s The Chimes development, said: “VE Day is of course a celebration of the end of war, but it is also an occasion for remembrance and reflection on the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country during the Second World War.

"As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, residents came together to connect through shared stories and celebrate the memories of the 1940s. It’s great to see the spirit of community and neighbourliness is still very much alive today – even 80 years on!”

For further information about The Chimes and the apartments available, please visit https://www.the-chimes.org.uk/.