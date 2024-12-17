Christmas lights display in Alwoodley shines bright for charity

Jeff Norman from Alwoodley, Leeds, has once again decked his home with a sparkling array of festive lights to raise money for Sue Ryder, which runs Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

The dazzling display is done in memory of his sister-in law, Paula, who received care from Sue Ryder at the end of her life. Jeff was inspired to fundraise for the charity following the family’s experience, as he explained: “Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice is a marvellous place. The people are terrific and everybody works so hard. The support we received from Sue Ryder was invaluable.”

Each year Jeff works his magic, creating a visual treat for visitors to enjoy. The festive fundraiser currently features thousands of multi-coloured LED lights, outdoor Christmas decorations, projections and plenty of inflatables.

The display, at 2, The Drive, Alwoodley, will be open daily for visitors to enjoy between 6.30am – 8.30am and 3.30pm – 10.30pm, until New Year’s Day.

The whole community gets behind Jeff and his festive lights, with visitors showing their support for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice by leaving cash donations or donating online. Jeff described: “The sense of community spirit is fantastic, passers-by stop and have a look and people travel to come and see us. Of course, the kids absolutely love it!”

Michael Tarbatt, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Jeff and his family have decided to support us again this year with their lights. They have already raised over £3,000 for our charity with their previous displays and every person who donates this year will be helping us to ensure we can continue to provide care to people when they need it most.”

The display is running daily until New Year’s Day and is open to visitors in both the morning and evening:

6.30am – 8.30am and 3.30pm – 10pm

All donations to the hospice will be gratefully received.

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/wheatfields

About Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

At Sue Ryder, we can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, but we can carry some of the load. For more than 70 years we have been a source of strength and specialist support for anyone living with a life-limiting illness or grief. From giving specialist care and support for someone at the end of their life to helping someone manage their grief, we know there is no one size fits all when it comes to how we cope and the help we need. We campaign for everyone who is approaching the end of their life or grieving to have access to the right support, at the right time and in a way that is right for them. We seek to break down the barriers to talking about dying and grief - so we can all be better prepared and better equipped to be there for each other.

We can make a positive difference during even the darkest of times. Whether in the last months, weeks or days of life, or living with grief, we help people live the best life they possibly can. We are there when it matters and work inclusively with our diverse community in and around Leeds.