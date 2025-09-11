Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP visits Acacia Court Care Home for Cake and Conversations

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Acacia Court Care Home in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, welcomed Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey and Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The visit was hosted by James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer of HC-One and Hannah Carrington, General Site Manager at Acacia Court, who accompanied the Chancellor on a guided tour of the 41-bed residential and residential dementia care home.

Ms. Reeves joined residents and colleagues in the lounge, where she enjoyed a cuppa and a slice of cake while chatting about daily life at Acacia Court. The relaxed conversation offered an opportunity to hear first-hand about the positive experiences of those living and working at the home, as well as its vital role at the heart of the Pudsey community.

Residents warmly welcomed the Chancellor, sharing their appreciation for the home and its colleagues while enjoying a friendly game of dominoes – a moment that captured the warm and supportive atmosphere Acacia Court is proud to provide. The visit also highlighted HC-One’s ongoing commitment to delivering kind, high-quality care and building strong community connections.

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, Hannah Carrington, General Site Manager at Acacia Court Care Home, James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer of HC-One and Lisa Waterhouse, Wellbeing Coordinator

Hannah Carrington, General Site Manager at HC-One’s Acacia Court Care Home, said: “It was such a special day for us, and it meant a great deal that the Chancellor chose to visit Acacia Court. Our residents really valued the chance to share their personal stories and raise the issues that matter most to them, and it was wonderful to see how engaged she was in listening to their experiences. Moments like this go beyond a simple visit, they help build important connections between care homes and politicians, helping to ensure that the voices of older people in our community are truly heard.”

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West and Pudsey and Chancellor of the Exchequer, commented: "It was a pleasure to meet with Acacia Court in Pudsey who are doing excellent work providing dignity and comfort to residents."