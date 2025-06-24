Century celebrations for local care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Cookridge Court, as one of its residents reaches his centenary in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Westley was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as he received a telegram from the King and Queen in recognition of his landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special 100th birthday cake made by the home’s chef Adrian.

Ron spent over 30 years as owner of a Model Aeroplane Shop called ‘Model Drone’ in Leeds before retiring and now at Cookridge Court where he is enjoying a new chapter of his life. We invited North Leeds Model Flying Club to come along with their Model planes to take trip down memory lane with Ron. Ron was delighted to see them. Some of them remembered Ron in the shop when they first started flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthday boy, said: Can’t believe it, I have had a wonderful day. It’s so lovely to see all these planes.

Ron

Among those relatives attending was Ron’s daughter Debra, husband and grandson, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about his centenarian his daughter said: “Ron is and has been a fantastic Dad and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with him on this very special day to say just how proud he makes us feel.”

Karen, General Manager of Barchester Cookridge Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable man as he reaches this amazing milestone. Ron is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as he breaks into his next century.”

Cookridge Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.