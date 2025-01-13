Care home invites community to open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeming Bar Grange will be opening their doors to the local community for an morning of fun celebrating ‘Winnie the pooh’ Day on January 18

Taking place between 10am an 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, as well as a ‘100 Acre Wood Picnic’, little canapes served by Winnie the pooh and friends and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Katheryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Leeming Bar Grange will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.