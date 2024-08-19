British Crown Green Bowling management team visit Haworth Bowling Club
Following initial contact between Haworth Bowling Club and the Management Board of the British Crown Green Bowling Association at a training event in Preston in April, the Management team have followed up on their commitment to visit Haworth.
The Haworth Bowling Club has in 2 years, gone from struggling to exist to a thriving Community orientated Club, through the drive,creativity and commitment of key people in the organisation.
The actions taken and the story around those actions was in line with, and in many cases ahead of some of the governing bodies plans.
At the August review, held in the Clubhouse of Haworth Bowling Club, the continuing progress of the Haworth club was presented and suggestions to the Bowling Management Board members were made. The meeting concluded with commitment by both parties to meet again in the next season.
The attendees at the meeting were:-
Steve Cochrane ! CEO Yorkshire CGBA
Alan Stephenson: Chairman BCGBA
Steve Clamp : BCGBA Executive Member
Paul Ashmore: CEO BCGBA
JIM McGurk: National Secretary BCGBA
Steve Hind, Lindsay Harker, Christine Harker, Gail Hind: All Haworth BC
Rose & Mandy : Cullingworth BC
The feedback from Jim McGurk represents the job done by the Haworth club.
'Today BCGBA Board Members took time out to visit the success story that is Haworth Bowling Club.
The Club at one time was down to seven members, needless to say times were desperate. Yet with hard work from volunteers and a never say die attitude, they have now turned things around and their membership now stands at eighty five.
This is now a thriving Community Club that everyone should be proud of and where it is now. Does it stop there? No is the answer. The Club is continually focused on the future on how they can improve and provide for the Community.
Thank you to everyone for their kind hospitality, we will be back! '
