British Business Bank names new Director for Midlands and North of England

The British Business Bank has appointed Vicky Mears as its new Director of UK Network for the Midlands and North of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky brings more than two decades of banking experience in various roles including trade finance, relationship management within business banking, senior branch management in retail banking, and project management. Her experience also includes five years working with smaller businesses to support their expansion into international markets, understanding the issues they face when scaling up, and accessing finance.

In her new role, Vicky will work closely with Senior Network Managers across the Midlands and the North to gain a deeper understanding of the small business landscape. She will also provide support to entrepreneurs looking to access the finance required to scale up and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its headquarters in Sheffield, Vicky’s appointment will support the British Business Bank’s existing presence and commitment to supporting businesses across the North and Midlands, where access to finance has traditionally been more challenging. Vicky takes over from Sophie Dale-Black who held the position for three years.

Your World

Vicky Mears, Director, UK Network – Midlands and North of England at the British Business Bank, said: “Smaller businesses are critical to the UK economy, and I’ve seen first hand the impact access to finance can have not just for each business, but also the wider economy. That’s what attracted me to the British Business Bank. It’s a purpose-led organisation that genuinely works to make a difference and support ambitious UK entrepreneurs.

“It’s no secret that market conditions for smaller businesses have been challenging over the last few years, but entrepreneurs should feel confident knowing that there are plenty of finance options and support out there to help them on their growth journey. It's an exciting time to be joining the Bank, and I can’t wait to work with the UK Network team across the North and Midlands.”