Bright Horizons Nursery Raises Over £1,600 for Sheffield Children's Hospital

Teddies Bright Horizons Nursery is excited to announce that they have raised £1,608 for Sheffield Children's Hospital in an ongoing fundraising marathon, surpassing their initial goal of £1,250.

This contribution will sponsor a snowflake that will light up the hospital during the festive season. The team at Teddies, along with the children and their families, have been dedicated to supporting the hospital, which plays a crucial role in their community.

As part of the hospital's annual snowflake campaign, these twinkling lights not only brighten the hospital during the holidays but also help raise essential funds for the life changing care provided by Sheffield Children's Hospital. "We are overwhelmed by the support we've received," said Nursery Manager, Claire. "We’re so proud to sponsor a snowflake this year, and it’s heartwarming to see the children get so excited about the events. They understand that while the children in the hospital lead different lives, they still share the same playful and mischievous spirit!"

The Sheffield Children’s Hospital holds a special place in the heart of one family in particular. Jodie, a Teddies parent, relied immensely on the hospital's support when her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in September 2023, at just 19 months old. Today, she highlights the exceptional collaborative efforts between the hospital and Teddies Nursery to ensure her daughter thrives.“The Sheffield Children's Hospital has been a lifeline,” said Jodie. “Their diabetes team has worked closely with Teddies, even coming in on site to provide staff training. Thanks to both of these amazing teams, our daughter is flourishing and enjoying her time like any two-year-old.”

Fundraising Stalls At Teddies' Open Day

Bright Horizons nurseries across the UK are committed to being active in their local communities, and Teddies is no exception. They invite anyone interested in joining their future fundraising efforts to get in touch and visit the Just Giving Page run by Tiffany.