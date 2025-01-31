Brathay Trust celebrates funding success from the Morrisons Foundation with visit from Naz Shah MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brathay Trust were delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation which was welcomed by Naz Shah MP who visited the charity to celebrate their success in securing the grant.

The Brathay Trust is a charity that supports young people in Bradford and the surrounding areas. The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket will enable the development of a new youth art space in their centre in Bradford.

Jennie Moore, Head of Delivery in Communities, said:“We at Brathay Trust are thrilled to receive this generous award from Morrisons which will allow us to transform our youth space at our Bradford Centre. This project is being shaped by the young people we work with, ensuring it truly reflects their needs and aspirations for youth provision in Bradford. The funding will not only modernise the space but also provide valuable art resources, providing a safe and welcoming environment where young people can explore their creativity, develop new skills, make connections, and build their brighter future.”

Naz Shah MP said “It was a pleasure to visit the Brathay Trust in my constituency, to meet the team, and learn more about the incredible work they do to empower youth in Bradford. A huge congratulations to them on being awarded £10,000 for their new youth art space, which will provide vital creative and therapeutic opportunities for young people in Bradford. I look forward to closely working with them to support their initiatives and their impactful work”.

Naz Shah MP for Bradford West presented the donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation to the Brathay Trust

David Scott, Corporate Affairs Director at Morrisons, presented the donation to the charity, saying: ”As a Bradford-based business we are always pleased to help charities on our doorstep. Brathay Trust does hugely important work with disadvantaged young people in Bradford and I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to support them in such a meaningful way”.

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.