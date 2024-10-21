Brand new carvery now at Leeds Garden Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The centre on York Road, previously Langlands Whinmoor, has now joined the British Garden Centres family, with visitors now seeing some exciting changes in The Gardener’s Retreat restaurant.
The carvery will feature a wide variety of roasted meats, including succulent beef, tasty chicken, juicy gammon, and crispy pork. Guests can choose from a selection of traditional sides, such as Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, carrots, and peas. The carvery will also offer a vegetarian option, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a satisfying meal.
In addition to the carvery, the restaurant will serve a variety of other dishes, including family favourites, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
“We are thrilled to be opening our new carvery restaurant at Leeds Garden Centre,” said Ricky Towers, Group Restaurant Director at British Garden Centres. “We believe that this is a great addition to our garden centre and will provide our customers with a wonderful dining experience.”
The carvery will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 11.30-2.30 and costs £11.99 for a medium carvery and £12.99 for a large carvery.
Leeds Garden Centre is a popular destination for gardening enthusiasts and families alike. The store offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, and gardening tools and supplies. In addition to the new carvery restaurant, the garden centre also features its Christmas store, and concessions such as Maidenhead Aquatics and Klass, making it a one-stop shop for everything you need for your garden and home.