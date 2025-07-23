Bradford care home resident celebrates 105th birthday

A Bradford care home resident has celebrated her 105th birthday with a visit from the mayor, and a telegram from King Charles.

Evelyn Wood has lived at Anchor’s Springfield care home off Western Way for two years.

As part of the celebrations, Evelyn enjoyed a visit from one of her favourite performers, Ukulele Henry, and the Lord Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Steven Leigh MBE. She also enjoyed an afternoon tea with her family.

Amidst all the celebrations, Evelyn found time to open all her birthday cards, including one from the King!

Evelyn grew up in West Bowling in Bradford, where she has lived for most of her life. Her entire working life was spent in the textile industry, burling and mending; a skilled job which involves removing imperfections from the fabrics, and repairing tears and holes.

She married her husband Percy at the age of 20. She has one daughter, two grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters.

Kay Alderson, Deputy Manager at Anchor’s Springfield care home, said: “Evelyn has always loved her knitting. Last Christmas she made blankets which were sent to the local cat rescue.

“Her family is incredibly important to her. It is a pleasure to have her with us at Springfield care home as she is loved by everyone.”