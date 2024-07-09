Blacks Solicitors completes landmark restoration lease transaction for Mone Bros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Blacks Solicitors, has advised Mone Bros, experts in quarrying, earthworks and restoration solutions, on a deal that has seen the aggregate specialist take on the lease of the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in Pontefract. The value of the transaction is approximately £3.25million over five years.

The colliery produced 1.5million tonnes of coal per year prior to its closure 2002. As part of the lease, Mone Bros will fill the large void remaining on the site with 1,000,000m3 of imported inert material, in order to reprofile and recontour the land.

The restoration of the void forms a vital part of the overall successful completion of a wider residential scheme being developed in the area, which comprises 920 homes and associated amenities over 87 acres of land adjoining Junction 32 of the M62. Following the completion of the infill works, the landlord, Harworth Group, will be able to conclude the final restoration of the area, returning it to public open space benefitting all sections of the local community.

Andrew Pedley, Partner in the Real Estate team at Blacks Solicitors

Led by Partner, Andrew Pedley, who was supported by Jonathan Kay, Senior Associate Solicitor, Blacks Solicitors’ Real Estate team assisted Mone Bros on securing the lease of the site. Andrew has extensive experience in assisting clients in the mining and minerals sector, and the team’s expertise in handling complex real estate transactions ensured a successful result for Mone Bros.

Andrew commented: “We are delighted to have supported Mone Bros on this deal. Once filled and restored, the site will offer beautiful open space for the wider community to enjoy - it’s been a fantastic project to be part of. As experts in Real Estate, we can advise on complex deals involving significant restoration and remediation work, such as this one.”

Based in Yorkshire, Mone Bros is a family-run business that operates several strategically located inert waste transfer stations, quarries and landfill sites across Yorkshire. Established in 1965 by brothers Phil, John and James Mone, the company has grown into one of the region’s leading providers of aggregate recycling services.

Michael Coleman, Managing Director at Mone Bros, added: “We’re a longstanding client of Blacks, with the firm providing us with excellent commercial and legal advice on this transaction, as well as on previous projects.”

Prince of Wales Colliery in Pontefract

“We are pleased with the successful completion of this deal, which will play a crucial role in the success of the wider scheme at this former colliery site.”