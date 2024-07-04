Blacks Solicitors celebrates success of walking tours held in support of UKREiiF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is celebrating the success of its recent walking tours in Leeds, held to support the recent Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) event. The sell-out tours demonstrated the vast appetite in the region for insight into real estate in Leeds.

The tours, which were free to participate in, saw Blacks invite business entrepreneurs and property experts from across the country to take part in a series of exclusive walking tours throughout the city, each led by local guides.

Participants were taken on a journey through Leeds to discover the city’s artistic hotspots, experience a journey of Leeds retail through the ages, uncover African footsteps in the city’s history and enjoy a tour of the residential urban renewal projects.

Credit: Blacks Solicitors, Walking tours 2024 UK REiiF

Speaking about the walking tours, Nick Dyson, Head of the Real Estate team at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “We are embedded in the real estate sector in Leeds. The city has a fantastic property offering which our team is passionate about showcasing. Our Real Estate team are experts in the sector and it was fantastic to be involved in the latest UKREiiF event in Leeds.”

Tour guides included Robert Dyson, a long-standing member of Leeds Civic Trust, Joe Williams, a local researcher, actor and founder of the award-winning Leeds Black History Walk, and Rachael Unsworth, the Director of Leeds City Walking Tours.

Post walking tours, Blacks invited attendees and regional property experts to attend a drinks reception and exclusive viewing of the Peter Mitchell exhibition at Leeds Art Gallery, for a relaxed networking event. Speaking about the event's success, Jane Bhoyroo, Principal Keeper at Leeds Art Gallery, commented: “We would like to thank Blacks Solicitors for working in partnership with Leeds Art Gallery to host high profile networking events in the stunning Tiled Hall Café at the Gallery during UKREiiF.

“We thoroughly enjoyed being the host venue for the breakfast events and it was a great opportunity to meet so many different people from across the city and nationally during the evening drinks reception. The private viewing of Peter Mitchell’s exhibition was a great success, as this show features photographs of Leeds at its heart and we had many interesting conversations with delegates who were curious to gain new insight into the heritage of this city. We look forward to working with Blacks again in the future.”

Credit: Blacks Solicitors, Walking tours 2024 UK REiiF

Tour guide Rachael Unsworth also commented: “I’d like to thank Blacks Solicitors for organising and sponsoring the walking tours as part of the firm’s support of UKREiiF.

“It was great to have a chance to take participants around the city centre, showcasing the growth and improvement of Leeds, which has become one of the most sought-after places to live and work in the North. We received strongly positive feedback from those who took part, demonstrating the appetite for insight into the history of Leeds and the cultural and economic influences that have shaped the city. Many guests expressed their interest in joining future tours”.

Following the unprecedented success of UKREiiF 2024, where a record-breaking 13,000 plus delegates attended, the team has confirmed that UKREiFF 2025 will be returning to Leeds. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the latest property trends and forge valuable connections with industry peers. Taking place from 21st - 22nd May 2025, early bird tickets are available to purchase online now.