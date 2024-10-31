BEWITCHING TRICKS AND SPOOKY TREATS AT LOCAL CARE HOME
Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home creating Halloween decorations, icing spooky biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, going on a Halloween treasure hunt with prizes, holding a pumpkin carving competition, having a silent disco with Halloween-themed songs, music, mocktails and party games.
General Manager, Kathryn Billett cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”
Muriel Tarn, resident at Leeming Bar Grange said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed the Silent disco, decorating the home spooky.”
