Beetson care home residents enjoy red carpet to mark 40 years of BUPA caring in communities

Last weekend, Sunnyview House Bupa Care Home, hosted a glamorous ‘Ruby Red Carpet’ party to celebrate Bupa Care Homes’ Ruby Anniversary.

2025 marks an impressive 40 years since Bupa Care Homes opened its very first care home and started caring for communities across the UK, so Sunnyview House organised a full day of partying, starting with Bell ringing from Horsforth Bell ringers, followed by live music from local DJ to dance the afternoon away.

Residents and activity coordinators decorated the home with hand-made paper ruby red flowers and enjoyed a pre party pamper session before choosing their red colour themed outfits to commemorate the special occasion.

Resident at Sunnyview House, Mary Stones, commented: “I had a wonderful time at the party. It was fun to celebrate with everyone and see everyone dressing beautifully for the occasion.”

Jonathan Ward, Home Manager at Sunnyview House added: “This year marks a very special milestone for us – 40 years of providing care services across the UK.

“The ‘Ruby Red Carpet’ party was a huge success with our residents, they loved every second. We wanted to take the time to celebrate with our residents as it’s about honouring them and the joy, they bring our staff. The party was the first of many ways we plan to celebrate over the course of the year, and we look forward to a full year ahead of fun activities to continue the celebrations.”

Sunnyview House Bupa Care Home is situated in Beeston and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care including those living with early-stage dementia and Parkinson’s.