Baby Band stages music festival at Lotherton Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Baby Band Music Festival returns to the historic Lotherton Hall, Leeds for the second year running on Sunday 21 July, featuring an eclectic mix of live bands that will have everyone from toddlers to grandparents tapping their feet.

The festival will be the biggest single day event ever staged at Lotherton Hall, attracting up to 3,000 visitors, and promises an experience that transcends generations – proper music, great bands, and absolutely no nursery rhymes. The Baby Band Music Festival is your passport to a summer day filled with the sweet sound of family fun, live music and unforgettable memories.

The impressive line-up of events includes music from:

New York Brass Band – North Yorkshire’s contemporary New Orleans inspired brass band featuring some of the county’s finest musicians packing an arsenal of percussion, sax, trumpets, trombones and sousaphone.

Reciprocal – an acoustic duo who boast an upbeat repertoire of classics from every decade with vocal harmonies and duelling acoustic guitars.

Undercovered – will bring its unique four-piece acoustic band that provides memorable live music experiences.

Manchester Indie Choir - a collective of pro vocalists from Manchester, known for infusing indie and alternative music with their signature harmonies.

Alligator Gumbo – a seven-piece band playing 1920’s swing and jazz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Band Music Festival

The event, which runs from 11am - 6.30pm, will also include a fabulous artisan market filled with local crafters and makers; and a wide variety of children’s activities from dance workshops, forest school to circus skills sessions. An array of delicious food and drinks will be available from the likes of Philly’s Pizza and 7 Star Flag Street Food as well as crepes, ice cream and the best brownies in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baby Band Music Festival is born out of the success of the renowned Baby Band music classes and gigs, which focus on sharing the joy of music with family and friends and currently run in 14 venues and four nurseries across York, Selby, North Leeds and Wetherby. Each session features quality instruments and live musicians, introducing a wide genre of music from 90’s pop, jazz, Disney classics and rock and roll to pre-school children.

Baby Band was set up in 2021 by husband and wife team, Peter and Charlotte Hill. Peter is an accomplished musician who composes and arranges catchy tunes for little people to sing, alongside his job as a Head of Performing Arts and Music in York, while former primary school teacher, Charlotte, is a specialist in music and playwork.

The business launched the first Baby Band franchise in January this year, with plans for a further three by the end of 2024 and 20 in total by 2026 across towns and cities in the Yorkshire region.

Baby Band Music Festival

Charlotte Hill explained: “At the heart of Baby Band is the belief that music is for everyone, regardless of age. Our mission is to introduce the magic of live music to children from the earliest age possible and create moments where families can bond over the joy of a shared beat. We’re excited to be staging our second Baby Band Music Festival - a musical extravaganza for all ages and can’t wait to welcome guests.”