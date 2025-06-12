Atlantic rowers swap oars for golf clubs at £31,500 Yorkshire charity fundraiser

David Knaggs and Richard Larking, the pair of Yorkshire lawyers who will be embarking on the arduous 3,000-mile World’s Toughest Row across the Atlantic in December this year, took to the greens last week to host a charity golf day to raise funds for their nominated Yorkshire charities, Maggie’s Home of Cancer Care and Friends of Alfie Martin.

Held at Alwoodley Golf Club, the pair were joined by 22 teams of four who took part in the tournament followed by a dinner. The event raised more than £31,500 for the two Yorkshire charities and is a big step in reaching their fundraising target of £150,000.

“Richard and I met on the first tee at Alwoodley in 2011 and 14 years later we are taking on the World’s Toughest Row. We have had amazing support from Alwoodley Golf Club and all its members, and we owe thanks to everyone who made our golf day such a success and the weather gods who looked down on us with a fine day despite the pessimistic forecast,” said David.

Richard added: “Both our fundraising and our training have been going well and we’re confident that we’ll be as well prepared as we possibly can be when we set off to row our seven-metre boat ‘Brizo’ from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in just over six months time.

Rower David Knaggs; Fiona Martin of Friends of Alfie Martin; Sadie Munro of Maggie’s; rower Richard Larking; and Julian Pitts of Begbies Traynor at Alwoodley Golf Club

“By then, David and I will be aged 60 and 59, making us two of the oldest participants, but as we face the hazards of the journey from 40-foot waves to shipping traffic, sleep deprivation and potential marlin strikes, we’ll be calling on Yorkshire grit to get us to the finish line.”

In addition to headline sponsor, independent business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor, the pair have also secured sponsorship from leading regional and local businesses over the last 12 months, with 11 other corporate supporters including Ginetta; Happy Drains; Optivet Referrals; Cellular Pathology Services; Macintosh James & Partners Wealth Management; El Gato Negro Tapas; Middleton Law; Richard Fahey Racing; Springfield Healthcare; Waterer’s Services Limited; Walker Morris and SBFM Ltd.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor’s 10 offices across Yorkshire, Humberside and the North East, commented: “It’s inspiring to see the way David and Richard are embracing this challenge. I have no doubt that the determination and enthusiasm they display on the golf course will be matched by their endeavours when crossing the Atlantic. We hope many other sponsors and supporters join us in helping them raise money for the work of these vital Yorkshire charities.”

As well as the Alwoodley Golf Day, a black-tie Midsummer Night ball will be taking place at the Pavilions, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, on 21 June.

Further opportunities to support the pair in their fundraising, including details of the fundraising events, can be found on the website: www.greens2blue.co.uk