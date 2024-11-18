Another chance to buy a Barratt Home in Brough as Harrier Chase sells out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has announced that the highly-sought after Harrier Chase development in Brough has officially sold out.

Harrier Chase, which is located close to the scenic banks of the Humber Estuary, has established itself as a popular development in the area. Boasting a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, Harrier Chase has been designed to cater to many of the various needs of the current-day house-hunter.

Even though this development is now sold out, this isn’t the final chance to buy a Barratt Homes property in Brough, as the housebuilder has recently launched its Stirling Park development just a short walk away.

Stirling Park boasts a collection of energy-efficient two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Prices start from £195,000 with select homes available

Each home at Stirling Park is being built to the latest government standards and will feature solar panels and electric car chargers. Energy-efficient, new-build homes are up to 74% cheaper to run with the opportunity to save up to £2,579 on their energy bills per year1.

In addition to the homes, Barratt Homes has worked in conjunction with Horncastle Group to deliver major community contributions for Brough including the new Hunsley Primary School, local highways improvements, public open space and further secondary education contributions.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Harrier Chase and Stirling Park developments, comments: “We are happy to share that all the properties at Harrier Chase are now sold, and we’re so pleased that this won’t be the last chance to buy a Barratt Homes property in the area.

“Harrier Chase has been a huge success, creating a friendly neighbourhood for a variety of buyers, and we’re sure that our Stirling Park development will continue the growth of this new community too.

“For any buyers interested in the new properties at Stirling Park, we would encourage people to get in touch with the sales team or visit us at the Stirling Park sales office.”

For further information on Barratt Homes Stirling Park development visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002669-stirling-park/