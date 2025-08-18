Ampleforth schoolgirl appointed ambassador for leading female cricket brand

A talented Ampleforth schoolgirl is set to become one of the new faces of female cricket, after joining pioneering sportswear brand, Maiden Cricket, as its latest ambassador.

14-year-old Violet Merritt, who plays for Sessay Cricket Club, has joined Maiden Cricket to help promote girls’ participation in cricket and grow the game for future generations.

Maiden Cricket was launched by teenage sisters Honor and Cat Black in 2024. Fed up with wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys, the girls set out to design stylish, comfortable and functional clothing specifically for female cricketers.

Female players from across the country were encouraged to apply to become a Maiden Ambassador, with the company receiving hundreds of applications. The programme supports female players aged 8+ who are passionate about promoting inclusivity and growing girls’ cricket in schools, universities and clubs.

Violet, who goes to Ryedale School, has been playing cricket since she was 5-years-old. Hailing from a talented cricket family, Violet’s great-grandpa played for both Leicestershire and England and later became president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, the owner of the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Violet Merritt said: “My family are huge cricket fans and I’ve grown up around the game. I would love to follow in my great-grandpa’s footsteps and achieve what he did. Cricket is more than just a sport to me; it’s helped me grow in confidence and build amazing friendships. I want to help promote women’s cricket and make sure girls and women have the same opportunities that boys do.

“As a Maiden Cricket Ambassador, I want to help inspire more girls to get involved in cricket and show that it’s a sport for everyone. I’d love to help get cricket played more regularly in state schools for girls, so more people have the chance to try it and fall in love with the game like I did.”

Cat Black, co-founder at Maiden Cricket, added: “At Maiden, we’re all about championing girls’ cricket by highlighting what a fantastic sport it is for building confidence and team spirit.

“We’ve already built a great community to help share our mission and it’s awesome to have Violet join the crew. There’s no doubt she’s going to crush it as a Maiden ambassador.”

For more information about Maiden Cricket, visit www.maiden-cricket.co.uk/.