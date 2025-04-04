A day of words and wonder for Wetwang’s young readers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of World Book Day 2025 (March 6), Harron Homes Yorkshire arranged a special storytelling session at Wetwang Primary School in Wetwang, Driffield, near the housebuilder’s Chariot’s Keep development.

Talented storyteller Elizabeth Green brought folk tales and fairy tales to life, using her engaging narratives to captivate young readers and inspire a love for books. Through her storytelling, she encouraged pupils to explore the world of literature and develop their imaginations.

World Book Day is an annual event that highlights the importance of reading and storytelling in children’s education. By engaging young minds with creative and interactive sessions, schools can nurture a passion for books that lasts a lifetime.

World Book Day 2025 embraces the theme "Read Your Way," encouraging children and young people to explore reading on their own terms, fostering a sense of freedom and enjoyment in their literary journeys.

22 - Elizabeth Green also delivered storytelling sessions to pupils at Airmyn Park Primary School in Goole

Harron Homes donated books authored by Elizabeth Green to each of the 22 pupils who attended the storytelling sessions. The children received copies of The Owl Who Could Only Growl, a beautifully illustrated picture book that tells the story of Clarence, a young owl who loses his ability to hoot and can only growl like a bear. Additionally, the pupils received The Adventures of Detective Dopeyworth, which follows the humorous escapades of Jim Dopeyworth, a clumsy yet endearing detective who dreams of becoming a hero. This story emphasizes themes of perseverance and hope, encouraging readers to never give up on their dreams despite the obstacles they may face.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: "It’s fantastic to see pupils engage so enthusiastically with storytelling. At Harron Homes, we believe that strong communities are built on education and creativity, and we’re proud to contribute to that through events like these.

“We often establish our developments close to high-quality local schools like this one because we aim to create communities that are vibrant and connected. The 'Read Your Way' theme this year resonates with our ethos at Harron Homes. Just as reading offers a personal journey, we believe a home is a place where individuals and families can craft their own narratives, finding comfort and peace in a space they call their own."

Harron Homes and Elizabeth Green also delivered an additional storytelling session at Airmyn Park Primary School in Goole, near Harron Homes’ York Vale Gardens development in Howden.

