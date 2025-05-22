2387 Pudsey Squadron Flying High

The achievements from our cadets continue to accumulate as there has been a fantastic flying award received by Cadet Flight Sergeant Samuel Taylor from 2387 Pudsey Squadron.

He has recently received his Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) Gold ATP Flying Badge which is deemed a prestigious achievement in the Air Training Corps (ATC). This remarkable feat signifies Samuel’s skill and experience within the Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC). Flying is a sought after activity in the cadets with squadrons often finding it difficult to secure regular flying slots as well as achieving badges of such a high standard and Samuel showed great determination in securing his opportunity.

To fulfil the requirements for this badge, he had to complete 10 hours of flying training as well as a solo flight. Upon completion, Samuel was awarded his certificates and badge that he can now wear with pride on his uniform. This achievement is phenomenal and shows great passion from Samuel towards the Air Cadet organisation and what they have to offer.

When asked about his experience, Samuel commented ‘The Air Cadet Pilot Scholarship (ACPS) has been the highlight of my cadet career. I have been fortunate enough to have partaken in the second ACPS at RAF Leuchars. We stayed for 3 weeks in the Royal Armoured Corps (RAC) on base, which was an experience of its own, living amongst full time Army personnel and RAF reservists. We managed to complete the course in 8 flying days and I did 10 hours 25 minutes of flying, 38 landings, culminating in a 5 minute solo circuit. ACPS will forever be one of the greatest things I have accomplished.’

RAF Leuchars

Staff and cadets on squadron are extremely proud of Samuel’s award and they hope he continues to pursue his passion for flying. In addition, we are hopeful that this special occasion will inspire others on squadron and within the ATC to pursue their passions and ambitions!