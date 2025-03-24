1st Castleberg Scout Group celebrate instillation of accessibility lift with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

The 1st Castleberg Scout Group in Settle proudly celebrated the completion of a major accessibility upgrade at their headquarters. This is a major milestone in their commitment to inclusivity for all members of the community.

The Scout HQ is a central hub for local activities and had long been restricted by a steep, stone staircase at its entrance, making it inaccessible for those with mobility challenges. In response, the group has now built an extension to incorporate a new entrance with a staircase and lift, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical ability, can enjoy the full benefits of the building and participate in scouting activities every week. As well, due to the extension and lift - the building is now also available for hire to non-scouting community events and meetings which was impossible before.

Dwayne Fields, Chief Scout, travelled to North Yorkshire for the first time in his new role to celebrate the completion of the project, thank all the benefactors and to congratulate the group on this incredible achievement. His presence highlighted the importance of inclusivity within the scouting movement and the positive impact these improvements will have on young people and their families in the local community.

The installation of the lift was fully funded through local fundraising efforts and donations from several organisations including - North Yorkshire Council (Councillor Locality Grants), Yorkshire Dales National Park Sustainability Fund, The Platinum Jubilee Village Hall Fund and The National Lottery (Awards for All). These donations were a testimony to community and locals coming together to rally behind a great cause. The project’s successful completion is a true reflection of the Scout Group’s dedication.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields with explorers

Dwayne Fields, Chief Scout said: “This is a huge step forward for the 1st Castleberg Scout Group and the wider community. Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate, regardless of their abilities, is essential to what scouting stands for - friendships, teamwork, and building skills for life.”

Chair of the 1st Castleberg Scout Group Trustee Board said: “We are absolutely delighted to see this project come to fruition. We want our Scout building to be a place where everyone can feel welcome and included. The extension and lift are just one part of our ongoing commitment to making scouting more accessible to all. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported us along the way.”

Dylan Sampson, Group Volunteer said: “I'm so pleased that the Drill Hall now has a lift and accessible entrance. It would have made a huge difference for my brother (who is a wheelchair user) was a Cub and a Scout when he was younger. But now it will make it a lot easier and more accessible for others to join in!”

The new lift is set to transform Scouting for children and adults of the 1st Castleberg Group - and they are excited to continue fostering a spirit of inclusivity and community for years to come.