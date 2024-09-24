The explorer, who publishes his photos from inside derelict sites under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, took a visit to Meanwood Park Hospital last week.

First built in 1762, the building served Leeds and West Yorkshire for over 200 years as a hospital for people with learning disabilities before closing in 1997.

The grade-II listed building has fallen into considerable disrepair over the years though, with the explorer saying: “The levels of decay after so many years of abandonment are clear straight away, and it’s absolutely infested with flapping pigeons.

“The absolute money shot of this place is without doubt the gorgeous staircase still displaying the red carpet runner. It was such a photogenic part of a historic building, and I'm glad to be the first Leeds-based explorer to document this one!”

