Saxon Hawke House, known locally as the Lyon Works building, on Templar Street has been left derelict since 2006 but is steeped in history.

It originally opened in 1925 and was used by Mr Samuel Henry Lyons for a tailoring company to produce quality garments such as suits, ties, shirts and trousers.

In the 1960s, as the Chinese community in the city was growing, the building transformed into a huge Chinatown Shopping Mall and the building now accommodated oriental shops, restaurants, massage parlours and other businesses.

However over time the businesses started to dissolve and by 2006 the Lyons Works building was left empty and disused.

Since it's closure it has remained empty and derelict, with the most recent attention the building gaining coming in 2016 when the façade was transformed by art students to feature a huge mural inspired by Albert Einstein that read: "Learn from yesterday, Live for today, design for tomorrow".

A local urban explorer, who posts under the moniker Lost Places and Forbidden Faces, recently set foot inside the building and shared the below photos from his visit.

1 . Lyons Works The derelict building is situated on Templar Lane Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Lyons Works Inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Lyon Works The building was transformed into a huge Chinatown Shopping Mall in the 1960s Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Lyons Works A smashed glass advertising the Chinatown Shopping Mall entrance Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

5 . Lyons Works One of the abandoned stalls inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

6 . Lyons Works The old rows of shops and stall inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales