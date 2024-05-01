15 fascinating photos inside the abandoned Lyons Works building in Leeds that used to house a Chinese mall

Old cans of pop, abandoned market stalls and smashed up signage were among the discoveries of an urban explorer who ventured an abandoned Leeds building.

By Charles Gray
Published 1st May 2024, 17:47 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Saxon Hawke House, known locally as the Lyon Works building, on Templar Street has been left derelict since 2006 but is steeped in history.

It originally opened in 1925 and was used by Mr Samuel Henry Lyons for a tailoring company to produce quality garments such as suits, ties, shirts and trousers.

In the 1960s, as the Chinese community in the city was growing, the building transformed into a huge Chinatown Shopping Mall and the building now accommodated oriental shops, restaurants, massage parlours and other businesses.

Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

However over time the businesses started to dissolve and by 2006 the Lyons Works building was left empty and disused.

Since it's closure it has remained empty and derelict, with the most recent attention the building gaining coming in 2016 when the façade was transformed by art students to feature a huge mural inspired by Albert Einstein that read: "Learn from yesterday, Live for today, design for tomorrow".

A local urban explorer, who posts under the moniker Lost Places and Forbidden Faces, recently set foot inside the building and shared the below photos from his visit.

The derelict building is situated on Templar Lane

1. Lyons Works

The derelict building is situated on Templar Lane Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Inside the building

2. Lyons Works

Inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The building was transformed into a huge Chinatown Shopping Mall in the 1960s

3. Lyon Works

The building was transformed into a huge Chinatown Shopping Mall in the 1960s Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
A smashed glass advertising the Chinatown Shopping Mall entrance

4. Lyons Works

A smashed glass advertising the Chinatown Shopping Mall entrance Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
One of the abandoned stalls inside the building

5. Lyons Works

One of the abandoned stalls inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The old rows of shops and stall inside the building

6. Lyons Works

The old rows of shops and stall inside the building Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHistory

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.