One of Leeds Kirkgate Market’s newest stalls is bringing colour, energy and play to families across the city.

Zen & Pops, run by Aqeel Zulfiqar, specialises in toys designed to support children with autism and other neurodivergent conditions. His stall, which opened in May near the Vicar Lane entrance to the market, is packed with fidgets, flying machines, Spider-Man toys and spinning chairs – all designed to engage, entertain and support children’s development.

Crucially, everything is hands-on. Children are free to try toys for as long as they like.

Aqeel opened Zen & Pops at Kirkgate Market in May 2025. | National World

“I’m a big believer in knowing what you’re buying,” Aqeel told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Especially kids that have autism or even neurodivergent individuals, they’re very unique. One child might absolutely love something where the other child might not like it at all.”

The idea for Zen & Pops began with Aqeel’s own son. Frustrated with screen time and unimpressed with buying toys online without testing them first, he saw a gap in the market.

“I tried to get [my son] into pretty much any sort of toys: cars, interactive baby toys, or even colouring books,” he said. “Whenever I did actually go and buy, look for toys, there wasn’t anywhere that you could actually try and test before you buy it. A lot of it’s online, and with online, you’re basically guessing.”

After trialling his idea at pop-up stalls around West Yorkshire, he secured a permanent home in Kirkgate Market this summer.

Zen & Pops’ shelves are stocked with colourful toys. | National World

“I want to be the go-to place where people trust me for, especially sensory needs,” he said. “I want to have a personal relationship with my customers, where I’m genuinely trying to help you, rather than just trying to sell you something.”

The approach is working. Aqeel already has a loyal base of regulars, including parents and adults who enjoy the stall themselves.

“I’ve got a lot of repeat customers now, adults as well… they come around every week or every couple of weeks, they just actually like coming here and just playing with all the different fidgets,” he said.

Some toys prove irresistible. “A lot of autistic children don’t have the sense of dizziness, so that’s why they absolutely love the spinning chair. There was a kid about a few weeks ago who didn’t want to get off the chair; he was probably here for about half an hour.”

Running the stall is a one-man operation. Aqeel, who previously worked in merchandising, manages everything from sales to stocking to online orders.

“The biggest challenge at the moment is probably keeping up, because I’m so new,” he said. “I have to stock more, so it’s just keeping up with the deliveries, making sure I’ve got enough of each toy, like the best sellers. I’m a one-man band, doing everything at the moment.”

He has quickly become part of the market community. “We all help each other out. Many of us are on our own in the stalls. Even today, one of the traders just down there lent me his trolley. Everyone is looking out for each other.”

Word is spreading beyond Leeds too. Local organisations supporting autistic children have started seeking out his expertise.

“Just the other day, a man from Bingley came. He looks after 24 autistic children. He was very specific about what he could have there, because they’re all quite severe.

While Aqeel hopes to one day expand Zen & Pops across the UK, for now he is firmly rooted in Leeds. | National World

“So there were already certain things that you could take - like the sensory chairs; these are the number one best pick for SEND parents. And then there are sensory tiles. There’s a lot of textured stuff. It just depends on the child, really.”

While Aqeel hopes to one day expand Zen & Pops across the UK, for now he is firmly rooted in Leeds.

“At the moment, I’m just trying to get my brand out there. Spread the word.”