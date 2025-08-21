Yorkshire man with autism embraces life’s possibilities after 16 years at Langdale House

Dominic is a resident at Langdale House

A man with autism who once refused to travel, avoided group activities, and had not visited his family in over a decade, is now embracing life in extraordinary ways, thanks to the unwavering support of the team at Langdale House in Huddersfield.

Dominic, who has lived at Langdale House, a specialist residential service run by Cygnet Social Care, for the past 16 years, was originally admitted for a short-term respite placement. But from the moment he arrived, he felt safe, understood, and supported. So much so, that he refused to leave.

Over the years, Dominic maintained a highly structured routine and was resistant to change. Activities that others might take for granted - such as travelling by car or going to social events - were major challenges for him. For many years, he avoided all group activities, parties, and even minor changes to his daily schedule.

But in the past year, Dominic’s world has opened up in ways that once seemed impossible.

He now regularly takes part in enriching experiences including horse riding, alpaca walking, and donkey visits. For someone who previously avoided contact with others, these interactions with animals have become a joyful part of his weekly routine. Even more significantly, Dominic has begun participating in group activities with his peers, something he had always steered clear of.

“He’s not just attending these activities, he’s thriving in them,” said Laura Davy, Manager at Langdale House. “The transformation we’ve seen in Dominic is truly heartwarming. His smile is constant, his mood has improved dramatically, and the number of behavioural incidents has dropped to nearly zero. It's a testament to the power of consistent, person-centred care and the trust he has built with our team.”

Dominic’s newfound confidence has led to a series of incredible ‘firsts’, including travelling on multiple forms of transport. A man who once refused to step inside a car now happily uses buses, taxis, trains, and even planes.

One recent highlight was a visit to Flamingo Land. The trip was originally planned so Dominic could visit the zoo, but once there, he decided to try out the amusement rides. To everyone’s delight, he loved them.

He’s also enjoyed a barge boat trip and recently supported a friend in the audience at "Cygnet’s Got Talent," an event that brought together service users from across the organisation. Despite the noise and crowds, something that would have previously been overwhelming, Dominic coped remarkably well.

But the most emotional milestone came just a few weeks ago. After 16 years of saying “Langdale is my home now,” Dominic agreed to visit his family home for the very first time since moving in.

With the support of staff, he not only made the visit, but enjoyed it so much that he has since returned for a second visit, an experience that deeply moved his family and the Langdale team alike.

Laura continued: “We always work at the pace of the individual, but we never stop believing in what’s possible. Dominic’s story is a reminder that hopes and dreams don’t have an expiry date. With patience, trust and the right support, people can achieve things they never thought possible, on their own terms.”

Dominic’s journey is being shared as part of Cygnet Social Care’s ‘Hopes and Dreams’ campaign, which highlights how specialist support can empower individuals with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs to lead fulfilling lives and realise their goals, no matter how big or small.