Young minds shaping the future of Sheffield

Sheffield’s next generation of property professionals took centre stage this week as Regeneration Brainery joined Urban Splash, Peter and Paul, Made it Together, and Capital & Centric for a week-long training programme in the city.

The award-winning academy, dedicated to inspiring and mentoring young people aged 16 and over, ran hands-on workshops, site visits, and mentoring sessions , introducing students to some of Sheffield’s most iconic regeneration projects.

A key highlight of the programme was a day at the Grade II-listed Cole Brothers building, which is set to be transformed by Urban Splash into a dynamic hub featuring cafés, restaurants, shops, leisure facilities, cultural spaces, and flexible workspaces – all designed to complement the Heart of the City regeneration. While there, the students also benefited from the expertise of Sheffield design agency Peter and Paul, as well as planning consultants Made it Together, who assisted Urban Splash with the 2024 Cole Brothers consultation.

As part of the visit, students hosted a mock public consultation, putting forward their own ideas for the building’s future as Sian Stanhope, development manager at Urban Splash, explained: "Young people are the future of this city, so it made sense to tap into their creativity and vision for its built environment.

Cole Brothers CGI

"As we continue shaping the future of Cole Brothers, we want to ensure the building remains active, and meanwhile events like this play a vital role in keeping it alive and relevant to the community. This event with Regeneration Brainery was a fantastic way to engage young minds, giving them a platform to share ideas and influence the spaces they will live, work, and thrive in for years to come."

Students also visited another Urban Splash landmark – Park Hill, the Grade II-listed estate that has been transformed into more than 800 homes, workspaces, and green spaces. The tour offered insights into how heritage and modern living can co-exist, inspiring students to think about how Sheffield’s skyline can continue to evolve.

Michelle Steel, Chief Executive at Regeneration Brainery, added: "We believe the best way to inspire young people into careers in property and regeneration is to immerse them in real projects, surrounded by the professionals shaping our cities. Sheffield is undergoing a major transformation, and this programme will allow young people to experience first-hand how these changes happen – and how they can be part of it."

Adding to the experience, Capital & Centric will host interactive training sessions, giving students the chance to explore live projects, learn from industry leaders, and gain practical skills in property and urban development. Mark Edwards from Capital & Centric said: "Regeneration is about people, not just buildings, so it’s crucial to engage young minds in the process. This programme gives students the tools to think creatively about the places they live, work, and socialise in, and maybe even inspire some of them to become Sheffield’s future developers, architects, or planners."

Regeneration Brainery

Elsewhere in the city, the social impact developers are currently giving the former Cannon Brewery a transformational glow up, creating a buzzing neighbourhood of 550 new homes, as well as workspaces, shops, and outdoor spaces for people to hang out in. They’ve also just finished the iconic Eyewitness Works, which features character packed apartments in a restored cutlery works on Milton Street with three green courtyards alongside new build neighbour, Brunswick. Capital & Centric continue to invest £3million a week in regeneration and are currently live on eight construction sites as they continue their expansion into new towns and cities across the UK, like Wolverhampton, Gateshead, Sheffield and Cambridge.