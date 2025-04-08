Yorkshire’s Tourist Tax plans face backlash as back British holidays calls for Rethink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the UK’s tourism industry continues to face challenges, Yorkshire and the Humber region is expected to experience a significant decline in visitor numbers, with projections showing a loss of 1.58 million visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This decline poses a threat to the local economy, with an estimated £382 million in revenue at risk. These projections, drawn from the latest report by Back British Holidays, highlight the urgent need for action to support the region’s tourism sector.

Yorkshire and the Humber, a region renowned for its scenic landscapes, rich history, and vibrant cities, currently attracts millions of tourists each year. However, due to rising costs and economic challenges, the region is set to lose a substantial portion of its visitors in the coming years. The impact of this decline will be felt across various sectors, from hospitality to retail, as local businesses depend heavily on tourism for revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Back British Holidays campaign, which has been advocating for greater support for domestic tourism, emphasises that this projected decline reflects the overall challenges facing the entire industry. However, the introduction of new levies, such as a proposed tourist tax in York, could exacerbate these challenges, leading to even fewer visitors and greater financial strain on local businesses.

Back British Holidays

Local leaders, including York’s mayor, have backed calls for a tourist tax, which they believe could help fund public services and the upkeep of popular tourist destinations. While some argue that the levy could raise much-needed revenue, others, particularly in the hospitality industry, fear that it could discourage visitors and further harm the economy.

Jon Charters-Reid, a local campsite owner at Flaxton Meadows, near Strensall, has raised concerns about the impact of a tourist tax on the region’s tourism businesses. He warns that additional costs, such as a visitor levy, could drive tourists away, particularly at a time when domestic holidays are already becoming less affordable due to rising costs.

The Back British Holidays campaign has urged policymakers to reconsider the introduction of such taxes and to focus on measures that will support the industry and protect local businesses. Instead of penalizing tourists, the campaign advocates for solutions that will incentivise domestic travel and boost local economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

Back British Holidays

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

Back British Holidays has also launched a petition calling for urgent Government action, proposing measures that support and incentivise UK holidays.

If you have any questions or want to explore more ways to get involved, please contact: [email protected] – backbritishholidays.co.uk