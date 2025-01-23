Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent wins Feefo’s prestigious Platinum Trusted Service Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley, has won customer review website Feefo’s prestigious Platinum Trusted Service Award for the fourth year in a row, in recognition of the company’s exceptional levels of customer service.

Dacre, Son & Hartley, which has 18 offices across West and North Yorkshire, has now secured Feefo’s platinum award each year since 2022, which followed the company winning gold for the three previous consecutive years.

The coveted awards are given only to companies that constantly deliver for their customers and place them at the heart of everything they do. Crucially, Feefo only sends invitations for reviews to verified customers of the company.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Ultimately, buying and selling homes is a people business and it’s hugely important that we build fantastic relationships with our clients who are often making the biggest sales and purchases of their lives.

“This is a major reason why we’ve been so successful in Yorkshire’s property market for more than 200 years and enjoy high levels of repeat business, as well as continually working with generations of the same families, time and time again.

“We always value feedback and encourage our clients to review our services online, in a completely transparent way, to help other buyers and sellers make an informed decision when it comes to choosing an estate agent. Securing Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award again is a major achievement for our entire team and is a true testament to our customer service commitment.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.