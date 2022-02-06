Qualifying from Leeds University more than two decades ago in 2001, Dr Martina Hodgson is an internationally-acclaimed cosmetic dentist.

This spring, she returns to Leeds as she opens a new high-tech cosmetic-focused practice in the heart of the city centre.

As well as cosmetic dentistry, The Dental Architect will offer a wide range of dental procedures for both private and corporate clients, including preventive hygiene, children’s dentistry, orthodontics, implants and general dentistry.

Dr Martina Hodgson, an internationally-acclaimed cosmetic dentist, is set to open a new practice in Leeds city centre

The practice is located in a stunning Grade II-listed building in Wellington Street, a former leather warehouse designed by Henry Walker in 1873.

Set over two floors, the Victorian sandstone façade is complemented by high-end interior design, with exposed brickwork, wooden beams and cast-iron pillars.

It will open on March 22.

The Dental Architect is located in a stunning Grade II-listed building in Wellington Street

"I am so excited to be bringing my exciting new dentistry concept to Leeds," Dr Hogdson said.

"From being a student here more than 20 years ago to now opening the biggest cosmetic and Invisalign-focussed provider in the city, it feels so great to come full-circle."

Dr Hodgson, named in the Dentistry Top 50 in 2021, is an internationally recognised Invisalign specialist and teacher who regularly speaks on Clear Aligner Therapy and Invisalign.

She is known as the 'The Invisalign Queen' by clients and colleagues.

Her family-focused Wakefield practice, The Dental Studio, has been part of the community for more than 50 years and has won several accolades - including the North's Dental Awards Team of the Year in the Dental Awards 2020.

Since lockdown and the vast increase in Zoom calls, Dr Hodgson said people have become aware of how their teeth look to others.

She added: "Since the pandemic, we have noticed the 'Zoom effect' within our practice, with demand for Invisalign and teeth whitening going through the roof.

"We have spent so much more time looking at ourselves through a screen; patients have suddenly become so much more aware of their dental aesthetics.

More people than ever are seeking out professional assistance to reveal their best smiles, and we love to facilitate the self-confidence that comes with being proud of your teeth and loving your smile."

Dr Hodgson's practice is running a launch offer price for Invisalign, with free Zoom consultations available from early February.