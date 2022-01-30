The awards celebrate the finest talent in the industry, providing support for businesses large and small and new opportunities on social media.

Among the finalists are Shona Bradley of Doll Beauty and Aesthetics, who charted her journey as a beautician with the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Beauty Coven in Chapel Allerton and Garforth hairdresser Samantha Hughes.

Samantha, 32, has worked at Stephen Pressley Hair Design for more than eight years and is up for Hair Stylist of the Year.

The team at the Beauty Coven, Chapel Allerton, up for Best New Salon in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

She has only recently returned from maternity leave and said coming away with the award would be a big boost after a turbulent two years for the hair and beauty sector.

“I love to make people feel amazing, fabulous and confident," Samantha said.

“I was shocked to be shortlisted. In the application, I mentioned my biggest inspiration - Guy Kremer. I went on a course with him two years ago and he’s so passionate about hair.

“He always told me to buy Vogue magazine to look for inspiration, so every time I see it now it reminds me of him.”

Garforth hairdresser Samantha Hughes is up for Hair Stylist of the Year

Salons have been forced to close for months at a time since the start of the pandemic, facing huge financial strain, and Samantha said the national awards were more important than ever.

“Being in lockdowns did make me feel defeated," she said.

"The awards are so important for getting the word about our services back out there."

The Beauty Coven in Chapel Allerton has been shortlised in the Best New Salon category.

The salon offers a wide range of treatments including nails, brows, lashes, aesthetics and massage and prides itself on its top customer-service.

The team said: "Being a neurodiverse super salon, we deliver a wide range of services that aim to always consider the needs of our clients.

"We are so pleased to have had this chance to be a finalist at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and we are really excited to see what the future holds for us."