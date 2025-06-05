Yorkshire founder finalist in inspirational women in digital award

Rebecca Hopwood, Founder and Director of Morley-based marketing agency, Youbee Media, has been listed as a finalist in the national women's business awards, SheInspires - an award that recognises and honours the tremendous contributions and achievements women are making in their industries, local communities and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SheInspires awards, which were founded 11 years ago to celebrate and champion women in business in the UK, have become part of an internationally renowned initiative - inspiring change, empowerment and support for women in business across 41 countries.

After receiving the news she was a finalist in the Women in Digital category of the awards, Founder of Youbee Media, Rebecca Hopwood, commented: “I returned after a short family holiday on Friday to the exciting news, which was a lovely way to ease me back into work!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was truly honoured to be a shortlisted nominee in the awards back in April - as it’s so much more than just an award, it’s a platform that’s creating a community, empowering women and driving real change for women in business across the globe, which is something I am proud to be part of.

Rebecca Hopwood, Founder and Director at Youbee Media

“I think it's wonderful we have an award like this that is highlighting the amazing impact women are having in their fields and their communities, that is also creating a network of support and collaboration opportunities for women across the world.

“It’s been especially wonderful to receive this recognition, after reading that it has been a record-breaking year for nominations, in what is already a hugely popular event. So, to find out I’m a finalist is amazing. I’m looking forward to the ceremony in November to meet all the other inspirational finalists and hear their stories and celebrate everyone’s achievements”.

The event, which is helping to improve gender equality and creating a social impact on local communities - is shining a light on the inspirational women in business, who are role models to the younger generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists in the Women in Digital category, for which Rebecca Hopwood is up for an award, are experts and innovators from an array of digital fields, who are demonstrating they are having a real and significant impact in the complex digital industry.

The awards ceremony, where winners will be announced, is set to take place on 20th November 2025 at Bolton Stadium Hotel. Sponsors of the event include Bolton Council, University of Bolton, Bolton College, The Sixth Form Bolton, The Royal Air Force, Bolton at Home and Stanmore Insurance Brokers.

​