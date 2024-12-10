Yorkshire commercial vehicle dealership scoops another prestigious award!

A Yorkshire commercial vehicle dealer group has successfully defended its title at an awards ceremony often described as the Oscars of the motor trade.

VanStar, a family business with branches in Leeds and Wakefield, won the ‘Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership’ trophy at the 2024 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, held to celebrate the best and brightest dealerships working in the used vehicle sector across the UK.

VanStar won the same award last year – and not surprisingly, the team are delighted to have repeated their success.

Spokesperson Adam Haley said: ‘‘To win this again feels excellent! We put a lot of hard work in to keep the business running smoothly, and this feels really special.’’

The triumphant VanStar team on stage with awards night compere Mike Brewer, right, and Ryan Scaife, from category sponsors Close Brothers Motor Finance.

Asked to identify the secret of the firm’s success, Adam said: ‘‘We have plenty of good reviews online which attracts new customers to the business – and another strength of ours is the way we prepare our vehicles for sale. I think the time and effort we put into that makes us stand out.

‘‘We won’t be taking our foot off the gas next year, and if someone wants to take this trophy away from us in 2025, they’re going to have to work for it!’’

Hundreds of automotive retailers, plus MOT testing stations and workshops, enter the Used Car Awards every year. Each one undergoes a rigorous judging process and mystery shopping test before the gongs are handed out at a glittering ceremony in London.

Assessors once again had their work cut out in the ‘Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership’ category as there was no shortage of businesses in contention, all offering a selection of high-quality vehicles to choose from. The judges were also looking for polite and professional customer service; and plenty of complimentary online reviews.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘‘Very well done to the VanStar team once again. To win one Used Car Award is something to be very proud of; to return the following year and win the same award again is an incredible achievement!

‘‘Selling used commercial vehicles can of course be challenging, but it’s a great area of the motor trade in which to operate if a dealer can hit upon a winning formula.’’

Awards night compere, the TV host and automotive industry legend Mike Brewer, said: ‘‘Very well done to VanStar on another triumph! Their two Yorkshire sites continue to be very well-run operations, staffed by people who really do care about their customers and the vehicles they supply.

‘‘The whole VanStar team have smashed it out of the park. Maybe we’ll see them again at the Used Car Awards in 2025 – I wouldn’t put it past them!’’

VanStar is one of the largest used van retailers in the UK. Established for more than 40 years, the company has over 600 vehicles on display at its two branches in Leeds and Wakefield.

The Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards have been celebrating the top operators in the UK’s used car industry since 2012, rewarding manufacturers, car dealerships, workshops, and exceptional people working in the sector. They are organised by the UK’s leading automotive trade title, Car Dealer Magazine.