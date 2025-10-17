Yorkshire-born dental group expands to ninth clinic in Manchester

Yorkshire Dental Suite Manchester

Luxury dental brand Yorkshire Dental Suite, founded in Leeds by brothers Dr. Hassan and Dr. Hussein Dalghous, is proud to announce the opening of its ninth clinic, this time in Manchester, marking a major milestone in the group’s rapid Northern expansion.

Founded in 2016 by the twins, Yorkshire Dental Suite has quickly established itself as a leading name in cosmetic dentistry across the UK. Renowned for combining cutting-edge technology, expert clinicians, and patient-first ethos, the company has developed rapidly.

This latest launch marks a significant step in the group’s continued growth beyond Yorkshire. The new Manchester location not only brings world-class cosmetic dentistry to a new community but will also create new jobs across clinical and support roles.

Purpose-built to offer a seamless and comfortable patient experience, the clinic boasts 6 modern treatment suites and a contemporary design throughout. Patients will have access to the brand’s full suite of services - from porcelain veneers, dental implants and Yorkshire Dental Suite’s signature Nanofill Composite Bonding® treatment.

Dr. Hassan Dalghous, co-founder of Yorkshire Dental Suite, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching our newest clinic in Manchester. It's a city full of energy and diversity, and we’re excited to bring our unique approach to dental care to this thriving community.”

Dr. Hussein Dalghous added: “Our focus has always been on providing ethical, compassionate and high quality care in an environment where patients feel truly valued. We can’t wait to welcome the people of Manchester and surrounding areas into our growing family.”

To be one of the first to experience the brand-new clinic at Barton Ln, Eccles, Manchester M30 0HY by enquiring here or visit the here: https://www.yorkshiredentalsuite.co.uk/