Yorkshire-based NorthEdge supports Contollo to complete fifth acquisition

Private equity firm NorthEdge, which holds offices in Leeds, has supported Contollo Group Ltd (Contollo) with the acquisition of KAM Project Consultants (KAM), a project management and cost consultancy firm.

The deal represents the fifth acquisition for the group in 13 months, following the acquisitions of Abacus, MBA, TACE and ESP; and significantly strengthens Contollo’s core project and cost management offering. Founded in 2013 by Kevin Sims and Mike Wilcock, KAM has built a strong reputation in the industrial and logistics sector, delivering expert project and cost management services from six UK offices and a German base.

Contollo is a built environment consultancy group that supports clients across a range of sectors to achieve their regulatory and sustainability targets in the built environment. NorthEdge’s investment is enabling the business to execute its buy and build strategy – acquiring multiple UK businesses and establishing its position as a leading built environment consultancy.

Ruth Percival, CEO of Contollo, said: “KAM is an excellent addition to the Contollo Group. The company’s scale in project and cost management significantly strengthens our offering, and their focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to drive ultra-low carbon, cost-effective solutions for the built environment.

“2025 has already been a pivotal year for Contollo. As we integrate our teams, we remain focused on delivering smart, innovative solutions to our clients and identifying like-minded partners for future growth. Our expanding capabilities and sector expertise position us to add increasing value across the built environment.”

Liam May, Director at NorthEdge, said: “Following the first five acquisitions, the group has now established a nationwide presence, employing over 230 professionals. We look forward to continuing this momentum alongside Ruth and the team.

“M&A continues to be a key focus for NorthEdge, with this acquisition marking the sixth bolt-on investment across the NorthEdge portfolio so far this year.”

Alongside backing from NorthEdge, funding to support the acquisition was provided by ThinCats, a leading alternative finance provider.