Yorkshire-based magical drinks company partners with Disney

The Potions Cauldron Group reaches new heights producing magical potions for Disney Cruise Lines

Yorkshire-based The Potions Cauldron Group has officially sign up to provide its magical potions for Disney Cruise Line’s new Haunted Mansion Parlour aboard its newest cruise ship, Disney Treasure.

Disney Treasure had its maiden voyage in December 2024. It’s now welcoming voyagers from Port Canaveral in Florida with guests experiencing the Haunted Mansion Parlour based on the iconic Disney attraction where the potions are being served.

The potions available include:

· Creepy Crawly Cola

· Screaming Soda

· Grim Grinning Grape

· Sour Shivers

Benjamin Van Curen, Beverage Operations Manager Disney Cruise Line, said: “We call them Madame Leota’s special Spell Potions and they are to die for.”

The potions have already been a big hit with Disney Cruise Line with requests to create a gift box so they can be taken away by guests, as well as being enjoyed on board in the parlour.

Ben Fry, Chief Enchantment Officer and Co-Founder of The Potions Cauldron, said: “Working with Disney Cruise Line on developing these drinks alongside Compass Supply Solutions has been a real highlight of our magical journey and this partnership is something we are very proud of.”

Phil Pinder, Director of Wizardry and Co-Founder said: “2024 has been a significant year for The Potions Cauldron Group with new attraction openings in York, Chester and Dalton Park and the Disney partnership is the perfect way to round off a magical year of growth.”

The Disney Treasure is the latest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet it features ‘a stunning display of storytelling like only Disney can do.’

In November 2024, The Potions Cauldron Group were named in the ‘UK Fast Growth Awards in the UK’ with winning the Fastest Growing Food and Drink Firm in the North.

Visit https://www.thepotionscauldron.com/ for more information