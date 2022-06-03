Aimed at rising stars who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage, or have broken down traditional barriers to progress, the YAYAs attracted scores of entries last year and highlighted many outstanding achievers.

Among them was the overall winner of the Young Achiever of the Year 2021 title, Huma Malik, an engagement officer employed by NHS Leeds CCG.

Pictured is Sonia Hunjan at the 2021 YAYAs.

Huma, from Bradford, was recognised for volunteering during the pandemic, despite her own long-term health problems.

Other winners included Leeds blogger Sonia Hunjan who was recognised for starting ‘The Blind Reader’ after being diagnosed with the serious degenerative eye condition, and the Bradford actor Aqib Khan, who played Sajid in ‘West is West’ and is in the BBC One Comedy Ladhood.

The YAYAS are organised by the Bradford-based QED Foundation, a registered charity which exists to improve the social and economic position of disadvantaged communities in partnership with public, private and civil society organisations, along with their headline partners, York St John University

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, chief executive of QED, said: “Of Yorkshire’s more than 600,000 BME residents, the vast majority are of South Asian origin. Sadly, they continue to struggle to overcome disadvantages in making their way in the world, be that in education, employment or social mobility generally.

Pictured is the YAYAs overall winner in 2021, Huma Malik.

“They need role models – people who have broken through the barriers and overcome the challenges – and we know there are many dynamic, hard-working young people achieving great things across the whole county.

“So these awards are designed to celebrate their achievements and efforts and help others by highlighting their successes and showing them just what can be achieved."

The awards are in 11 categories, including achievement in school or college, mental health and healthcare and the arts industry.

Professor Karen Bryan, Vice Chancellor of York St John University, said: “We celebrate diversity and take pride in our dedication to providing equal opportunity to students from all backgrounds. That is why we are so proud to support the YAYAs and celebrate these incredible stories of achievement and inspiration.”

The closing date for nominations for the YAYAs is Friday 15 July, with awards then being presented at a gala dinner at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on 11 November.