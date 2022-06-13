Glenbrook Investment plans to spend more than £1m on extensively upgrading the office space above the ground level of Albion Court.

The stunning 31,400 sq ft former Church of England Institute on the corner of Albion Place and Lands Lane was bought by the Manchester-based property company in September last year.

The Victorian building, which is partially listed, is also home to the restaurants Pizza Express and Byron Burger.

Scott Griffiths, Glenbrook Investment’s director, said its contractors have now started work on site.

"We are excited to see all the hard work in planning and designing the changes to the interior now being realised," he said.

"The retail tenants on the ground floor - Pizza Express, Byron Burger and Card Factory - will remain as they are, but the office reception area, basement, all communal areas and vacant offices are to be completely refurbished and upgraded.

"We wanted to reveal the features of the building and create a boutique style that is sympathetic to the architecture and history. I am pleased to say our talented interior designers have created something very special."

Chartered surveyors Carter Towler have been appointed to market the Grade A+ offices to potential new tenants alongside Lambert Smith Hampton .

Clem McDowell, office agency director at Carter Towler, said: "We are thrilled to have been appointed. The interior designs are exceptional – the colours and textures, the quality of the materials and the feature lighting is more in keeping with a high-end boutique hotel, but it’s absolutely what this property deserves.

"Albion Court has everything a discerning business could want. It’s a unique part-Grade II listed property with beautiful Gothic revival architecture, in a prestigious heart of the city location, with a plethora of amenities on the doorstep, great transport connections and the highest quality on-trend interiors.

"From the tip of its elegant spire to the events and exercise space in the basement, Albion Court will be one of the classiest office offerings in the city."