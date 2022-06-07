The Manor House pub in Otley is on the market and available to buy freehold.

Otley Pub Club, a non-profit organisation which aims to maintain Otley's reputation as a ‘pub town’, hopes the new owners will respect its heritage.

A spokesman said; "The Manor, which dates back to the 19th century, is an impressive Grade II listed building. It is an attractive mid-terrace pub and a community local situated opposite the maypole on Manchester Square. Current owners Thwaites of Blackburn have decided to sell the pub and this creates the opportunity for a local brewery, a small pub company or an individual publican to buy the pub and own it and operate it. Prospective new owners can take a 3D tour of the pub on Otley Pub Club’s website, thanks to the work of Apollo3D."

Otley Pub Club is a non-profit organisation run completely by volunteers who want to maintain the reputation of Otley as a ‘famous pub town’, by promoting and supporting the town’s pubs.

"The current tenants, David and Eileen Stephan, have announced that they have decided to leave the pub, so the pub could become a freehouse, a managed pub or a brewery tap for a local brewery. "

"The Manor has a reputation for folk music, with sessions and open mic evenings and it has long been the post concerts venue of choice for musicians on the annual Otley Folk Festival weekend. The Manor has a historic late 1am licence meaning that many people, often including other pub and hospitality staff, gather there at weekends.

Rob Skinner, Chair of Otley Pub Club said: “The Manor House is one of Otley’s famous historic pubs and with the news that the freehold is up for sale, we hope that a new owner will buy the pub and look forward to working with them. It is a lovely welcoming pub, a proper community local, with huge history.

“We thank David and Eileen and their family for their years of service to the Otley community and are sad to see them go. We now hope that a new operator will take up the reins and continue to make this one of Otley’s proper locals. There is the opportunity also for this to become a community or co-operative pub and we would also be happy to work with any group with an interest, if they contact us."

