Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Wilko administration: Every Leeds and Wakefield store at risk of closure as 12,000 jobs under threat

Wilko has collapsed into administration risking the closure of 400 stores including in Leeds and Wakefield.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST

12,000 jobs are at risk as high street retailer Wilko fallen into administration on August 10. The privately-owned firm runs around 400 stores in the UK, with several shops around West Yorkshire now at risk of closure.

In an open letter from Wilko CEO Mark Jackson, he stated that the company had been “very open” over the past six months that they had been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that the the value retailer needed to “make significant changes to the way [they] operate to restore confidence and stabilise [their] business”. 

Wilko has fallen into administration risking the closure of stores in Leeds and Wakefield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Wilko has fallen into administration risking the closure of stores in Leeds and Wakefield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Wilko has fallen into administration risking the closure of stores in Leeds and Wakefield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“The turnaround plan included a new Chair, bringing experience in retail turnaround situations and a newly refreshed and streamlined senior team. Since January and with the help of retail advisors and experts, we’ve been facing problems and have seen real progress against many areas of our plan.

 "We’ve made significant savings across our cost base and have been considering various options based on advice given regarding our store costs. Alongside this we’ve continued to move forward with strategically accelerating our omnichannel offer, improving the digital customer experience and opening up new marketplaces for our great value wilko products. 

“We believe that Wilko has distinct characteristics with over 50% of sales in Wilko brand products (over 10,000), our value, local shopping locations and ever-expanding digital capabilities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers, suppliers, partners and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko. We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.  

“It’s been an honour to have worked alongside you all as we fought to realise and to maximise the significant opportunities that existed to re-establish a profitable Wilko.”

The company has also temporarily suspended online orders and home delivery, with a notice on the store’s site on Wednesday said the service was "currently unavailable". However, click-and-collect is currently still available to customers.

Wilko runs seven stores in Leeds, including on Woodhouse Lane, Cross Gates, Leeds Trinity, Morley, Birstall, Headingley and in Armley. There are also two stores in Wakefield; on Kirkgate and Carton Street.

Related topics:AdministrationJobsWilkoLeedsWakefieldWest Yorkshire