In an open letter from Wilko CEO Mark Jackson, he stated that the company had been “very open” over the past six months that they had been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that the the value retailer needed to “make significant changes to the way [they] operate to restore confidence and stabilise [their] business”.

Wilko has fallen into administration risking the closure of stores in Leeds and Wakefield. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

He said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“The turnaround plan included a new Chair, bringing experience in retail turnaround situations and a newly refreshed and streamlined senior team. Since January and with the help of retail advisors and experts, we’ve been facing problems and have seen real progress against many areas of our plan.

"We’ve made significant savings across our cost base and have been considering various options based on advice given regarding our store costs. Alongside this we’ve continued to move forward with strategically accelerating our omnichannel offer, improving the digital customer experience and opening up new marketplaces for our great value wilko products.

“We believe that Wilko has distinct characteristics with over 50% of sales in Wilko brand products (over 10,000), our value, local shopping locations and ever-expanding digital capabilities.”

He continued: “I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers, suppliers, partners and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko. We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.

“It’s been an honour to have worked alongside you all as we fought to realise and to maximise the significant opportunities that existed to re-establish a profitable Wilko.”

The company has also temporarily suspended online orders and home delivery, with a notice on the store’s site on Wednesday said the service was "currently unavailable". However, click-and-collect is currently still available to customers.