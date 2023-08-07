With the high street retailer reportedly at the brink of collapse, putting 12,000 jobs at risk, seven stores in Leeds and two in Wakefield are among the 400 at risk of closure.

The privately-owned firm, which sells everything from stationery to hardware items, has filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators at the High Court.

Wilko has said it intends to appoint administrators, potentially putting up to 12,000 jobs at the high street retailer at risk - including at stores in Leeds and Wakefield.

Wilko’s notice of intention to appoint administrators, first reported on August 3, gives it a 10-day window to secure a deal while protected from action by other creditors.

Wilko chief executive officer Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention. We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”

The seven stores in Leeds include Woodhouse Lane, Crossgates, Leeds Trinity, Morley, Birstall, Headingley and in Armley. There are also two stores in Wakefield; on Kirkgate and Carton Street.