An application submitted to Leeds City Council has requested permission to convert part of a building in the town’s Wide Lane Industrial Estate. The proposal, submitted by planning consultants Quod, said a gym operator wanted to occupy the site, though it did not name them.

In a planning statement attached to the proposal, the applicants said they wanted to convert the first floor of Unit 7 on the estate. The building’s ground floor is still used for industrial purposes and would be unaffected by the scheme, according to the documents. The statement said: “The application responds to market interest from a gym operator who is looking to occupy the site. A gym use in this location will satisfy local market demand and requirements. The proposals respond directly to market interest for a new gym in this part of Leeds within a different market sector to the city centre.”

The plans also revealed that Unit 8 on the site, which neighbours Unit 7, could also be turned into a gym, though those plans would be covered by a separate application.

The applicants said other potential locations had been considered, including the three-storey Morley Mill in Commercial Street and an old chapel in Middleton Road. However, both sites were deemed unsuitable.