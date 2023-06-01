Wide Lane Industrial Estate: Plans submitted on behalf of mystery gym operator that wants to move into Morley
An application submitted to Leeds City Council has requested permission to convert part of a building in the town’s Wide Lane Industrial Estate. The proposal, submitted by planning consultants Quod, said a gym operator wanted to occupy the site, though it did not name them.
In a planning statement attached to the proposal, the applicants said they wanted to convert the first floor of Unit 7 on the estate. The building’s ground floor is still used for industrial purposes and would be unaffected by the scheme, according to the documents. The statement said: “The application responds to market interest from a gym operator who is looking to occupy the site. A gym use in this location will satisfy local market demand and requirements. The proposals respond directly to market interest for a new gym in this part of Leeds within a different market sector to the city centre.”
The plans also revealed that Unit 8 on the site, which neighbours Unit 7, could also be turned into a gym, though those plans would be covered by a separate application.
The applicants said other potential locations had been considered, including the three-storey Morley Mill in Commercial Street and an old chapel in Middleton Road. However, both sites were deemed unsuitable.
Comments can be made on the application via the council’s planning portal until June 20. A decision on whether or not to approve the scheme will be taken at a later date.