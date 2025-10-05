Holland & Barrett

A new Holland and Barrett store will open in Leeds on Tuesday - here’s the opening times.

The health and wellness retailer will welcome customers to the 1,539 square foot store at The Springs Thorpe Park View, Leeds, from Tuesday. (October 7)

Sam Griffiths, Holland & Barrett’s Regional Manager, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our new Leeds store, making it even easier for people to access trusted health and wellness advice. We have a fantastic, new team that brings a wealth of experience in retail and health and wellbeing, helping customers every day to back their bodies and make wellness a way of life. We can’t wait to welcome the Leeds community through our doors.”

Holland & Barrett’s Leeds team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

This latest opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s ongoing investment in its retail stores, revitalising its store experience, through refits, relocations and opening new stores. H&B has invested c. £70 million in the transformation of its stores, technology and new product development including the opening and renovation of over 200 stores in the UK. Holland & Barrett's branch at the Leeds White Rose Centre was refurbished and reopened last year

The company says sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100% recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood. LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions. Recycled materials have been used where possible from old stores to minimise waste.

Opening hours for new Leeds store:

Monday: 08:00 - 18:00

Tuesday: 08:00 - 18:00

Wednesday: 08:00 - 18:00

Thursday: 08:00 - 18:00

Friday: 08:00 - 20:00

Saturday: 08:00 - 20:00

Sunday: 09:00 - 18:00