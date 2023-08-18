Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre: Leeds charity's 1189-mile cycling fundraiser in response to 'astronomical costs'

A Leeds charity has been taking on challenges to raise money amid the cost of living crisis.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

The West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre was founded in 1984, offering a number of therapies to support people with multiple sclerosis. It has since extended its services to help people with other neurological conditions, cerebral palsy and cancer.

Its main treatment is oxygen therapy, which the charity generates itself and has “astronomical” costs, said manager Joanne Goodwin. And with such high costs already, the ongoing cost of living crisis is worrying to the family-run charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Goodwin, Joanne’s son and employee at the centre, took on both the Manchester and London marathons in April this year raising £2,273 to help the charity to continue providing its services.

Dan Goodwin, 24, from the West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route to raise money to continue offering therapy in the cost of living crisis. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeDan Goodwin, 24, from the West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route to raise money to continue offering therapy in the cost of living crisis. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Dan Goodwin, 24, from the West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route to raise money to continue offering therapy in the cost of living crisis. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Following in his older brother’s footsteps is Dan Goodwill who will be cycling about 1189 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route next week to raise some more funds.

Dan, 24, said: “Because we are a small charity, we are in quite a vulnerable position. We are completely self-funded, except for large sponsored events.”

At present, the charity relies on donations to ensure it can meet its demand – which also includes sessions of physiotherapy, infrared sauna, yoga, aromatherapy and Bowen technique. Dan said he has not done something like this before but knows first-hand the impact any amount raised will have for the charity.

He said: “It feels really good. I know exactly what impact it will have and hopefully, it will mean that we’re a bit more secure than we were before and people will have access to the things they need.”

Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireLondonManchester