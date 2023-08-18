A Leeds charity has been taking on challenges to raise money amid the cost of living crisis.

The West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre was founded in 1984, offering a number of therapies to support people with multiple sclerosis. It has since extended its services to help people with other neurological conditions, cerebral palsy and cancer.

Its main treatment is oxygen therapy, which the charity generates itself and has “astronomical” costs, said manager Joanne Goodwin. And with such high costs already, the ongoing cost of living crisis is worrying to the family-run charity.

Josh Goodwin, Joanne’s son and employee at the centre, took on both the Manchester and London marathons in April this year raising £2,273 to help the charity to continue providing its services.

Dan Goodwin, 24, from the West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre is cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route to raise money to continue offering therapy in the cost of living crisis. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Following in his older brother’s footsteps is Dan Goodwill who will be cycling about 1189 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End on the Sustrans route next week to raise some more funds.

Dan, 24, said: “Because we are a small charity, we are in quite a vulnerable position. We are completely self-funded, except for large sponsored events.”

At present, the charity relies on donations to ensure it can meet its demand – which also includes sessions of physiotherapy, infrared sauna, yoga, aromatherapy and Bowen technique. Dan said he has not done something like this before but knows first-hand the impact any amount raised will have for the charity.