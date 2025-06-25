West Yorkshire housebuilder backs mental health charity

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to The PeerTalk Charitable Foundation, a national charity that hosts support groups for those who live with depression, anxiety and similar emotional distress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity currently has 17 groups all over England that meet weekly. It is estimated that a typical PeerTalk group supports around 30 different individuals each year.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Wallbank, an employee at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, is a volunteer support group facilitator at the PeerTalk Skipton group and nominated the charity for the donation.

Sarah Wallbank with the cheque outside Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West's office

Stephen Normanton, CEO at The PeerTalk Charitable Foundation, said: “It was great news when we found out about Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation. It is very encouraging to know our work is being recognised.

“This donation will help support our venue costs at Skipton Town Hall, as well as volunteer support, training and expenses. Donations like this are so important to us, and without them we would have to close some of our work.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a great initiative. Providing an opportunity for employees to nominate a charity is highly commendable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of everyone at PeerTalk, I would like to say a huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes. £1,500 is a significant donation that will help us a great deal!”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said:“We are incredibly proud to support PeerTalk and the important work it does across West Yorkshire.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”

For more information on any developments in the county, visit the websites at the Barratt Homes West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire.