West Yorkshire homebuilder’s gardens given wildlife-friendly accreditation

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has received accreditation from the RSPB for the wildlife-friendly gardens at its Centurion Meadows development in Burley in Wharfedale.

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with RSPB guidance, in a bid to create a welcoming space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Nature on Your Doorstep is sponsored by the homebuilder which is supporting the RSPB to get gardens, balconies and other outdoor spaces blooming and buzzing with life.

To achieve such recognition, the gardens must include a variety of habitat features that support and provide opportunities for wildlife.

A wildlife friendly garden in a typical show home

At Centurion Meadows, this included the installation of a wildlife pond, hedgehog homes, wildflower meadows, bee, bird and bat boxes, log piles, a hibernaculum, bird feeding station, a wetland area, and a variety of edible herb and fruit plants, as well as planting from the RSPB wildlife-friendly garden approved list.

The certified gardens belong to the developer’s three and four bedroom Millford, Cannington and Greenwood style show homes at the development. Each of these show homes are available for house hunters to tour and view the nature-friendly features in place.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we're working to create nature rich developments.

“We look forward to seeing our new gardens flourish with wildlife, and visitors to our Centurion Meadows development can explore them and gather valuable insights for their own gardens.”

David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and together they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Centurion Meadows offers a wide selection of traditionally built two, three and four bedroom homes, with great commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate and amenities nearby.