West Yorkshire Co-op wins great Taste Award for pasta innovation

Elland-based worker co-op Suma Wholefoods is celebrating national recognition after its Organic Rigatoni Oat Pasta was awarded a 1-star Great Taste Award – one of the food industry’s most respected accolades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges praised the pasta for its “oat-rich creaminess,” “wholesome chewy bite,” and “characterful flavour that lingers.” Made from organic oats and cut with traditional bronze dies, the pasta stood out in a year where less than 40% of entries received an award.

The Great Taste Awards, run by the Guild of Fine Food, are known as the gold standard of food and drink. Every product is blind-tasted by industry experts, with stars awarded purely on flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suma also submitted its Fairtrade Yirgacheffe Coffee and Organic Penne Pasta, which received encouraging feedback from the judges – no small feat in an especially competitive year.

Suma's award-winning oat pasta.

“We’re proud to see our oat pasta recognised at this level,” said Sophie Ziegler-Jones, Suma’s Comms and PR Lead.

“As a co-op based right here in the Colne Valley, we’re passionate about making high-quality, plant-based food that’s both sustainable and delicious. This award is a real credit to the care that goes into every product.”

Suma Wholefoods is one of the UK’s largest worker co-operatives, supplying vegetarian, organic and ethical groceries to shops, cafes and customers across the UK and beyond – all from its base in Elland, West Yorkshire.