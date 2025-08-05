West Yorkshire Co-op wins great Taste Award for pasta innovation
Judges praised the pasta for its “oat-rich creaminess,” “wholesome chewy bite,” and “characterful flavour that lingers.” Made from organic oats and cut with traditional bronze dies, the pasta stood out in a year where less than 40% of entries received an award.
The Great Taste Awards, run by the Guild of Fine Food, are known as the gold standard of food and drink. Every product is blind-tasted by industry experts, with stars awarded purely on flavour.
Suma also submitted its Fairtrade Yirgacheffe Coffee and Organic Penne Pasta, which received encouraging feedback from the judges – no small feat in an especially competitive year.
“We’re proud to see our oat pasta recognised at this level,” said Sophie Ziegler-Jones, Suma’s Comms and PR Lead.
“As a co-op based right here in the Colne Valley, we’re passionate about making high-quality, plant-based food that’s both sustainable and delicious. This award is a real credit to the care that goes into every product.”
Suma Wholefoods is one of the UK’s largest worker co-operatives, supplying vegetarian, organic and ethical groceries to shops, cafes and customers across the UK and beyond – all from its base in Elland, West Yorkshire.